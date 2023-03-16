Get Talambralu of Sitarama at doorstep through TSRTC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to deliver much revered 'Talambralu' of Sri SitaramaKalyanotsavam to the devotees right at their doorstep which is held on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami at Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam.

TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar on Wednesday launched the service at Bus Bhavan and paid Rs 116 to Business Head (Logistics) P Santosh Kumar and received the receipt for the first booking.

According to TSRTC, with the support of the Telangana Endowment Department, arrangements are being made to deliver 'Talambralu' to the homes of the devotees. Devotees have to pay Rs 116 and register their details at nearby TSRTC Cargo parcel centres and the staff will deliver the 'Talambralu' after the celestial wedding.

Bhadradri Sri Sitarama'sKalyanaTalambralu are considered very special. Millions of grains of rice, which are peeled with a sieve and used in the Kalyanam for many years as Talambralu. "Last year we gave Talambras to around 89,000 devotees. As a result, Rs 71 lakh was earned. In view of last year's demand, this year too we will deliver them to the devotees," Sajjanar said.

The Talambralu can be booked at all TSRTC cargo parcel counters across the State. One can contact TSRTC Logistics Department phone numbers – 9177683134 or 7382924900 or 9154680020.