GHMC boss prods officials to rivet eyes on illegal constructions in city

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi directed the officials of the concerned department to pay special attention and to focus on illegal constructions in the city.

The Commissioner participated in the Prajavani programme organised at the GHMC head office on Monday and assured citizens of taking up their issues. Ilambarithi said that the respective authorities should take special initiative in solving the problems of the people.

On this occasion, the Commissioner said that the main purpose of Prajavani is to help people. The Commissioner made it clear that the HODs must attend the Prajavani programme. He said that most of the complaints received by the public pertain to the Town Planning Department and said that appropriate measures should be taken to control illegal constructions completely.

He directed the officials to conduct monthly review meetings with DCs, section officers, and town planning officers. The Chief City Planner (CCP) was advised to review other matters. Officers were directed that all the complaints received in Prajavani are recorded department wise in the computer. The legal officer was instructed to review all court cases.

The Commissioner said that issues pertaining to the birth and death certificates and all other matters related to the Health Department should be regularly reviewed. The Chief Veterinary Officer was directed to submit the details of the complaints received to the department and the report of the sterilised dogs, centre wise.

Additional Commissioners Shiva Kumar Naidu, Raghu Prasad, Nalini Padmavathi Satyanarayana, Chandrakant Reddy, Pankaja, Yadagiri Rao, CE Bhaskar Reddy, CCP Srinivas, Additional CCP Gangadhar, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakil, Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu, and other officers were present.