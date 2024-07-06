GHMC Council meeting turns violent, BJP and BRS Corporators clashes.

Hyderabad : The GHMC Council meeting witnessed clashes between BRS and BJP Corporators. The BRS Corporators also stormed Mayor podium demanding Vijayalakshmi to prove majority support or quit the Mayor post for not having majority to hold the post.





The MIM and BJP Corporators also exchanged verbal duel on the city development in the meeting.



Soon after the council meeting started, the BJP and BRS Corporators created ruckus in the house by showing placards against each other. Situation went out of control when the two groups jostled each other . Despite warning from the Chair, the Corporators shouted slogans against the GHMC.





The Corporators also demanded to supply safe drinking water in their colonies. The Mayor appealed to the corporators maintain silence but in vain. As the situation went out of control, Mayor called Water Board MD Ashok Reddy on phone and asked to attend the meeting. The official turned down the Mayor plea to attend the meeting in due to personal reasons.

