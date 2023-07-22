GHMC is working round the clock during rains, says Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past four to five days, and the Meteorological Department has warned that the rain is likely to continue for another two to three days. As a result of the heavy rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been actively working to address the issues caused by the downpour.



GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi on Saturday mentioned that the GHMC control room is operational 24 hours a day and all the GHMC staff members have been deployed in the field for the past five days, working to resolve complaints received from the public promptly. She said that the control room has received 900 complaints. "The construction of drainage systems, known as Nala works, is nearly completed and the GHMC control room remains operational 24/7," Mayor said.

Further, she said that the GHMC has identified 483 dilapidated buildings in Hyderabad of which 19 buildings have been seized, and 92 have been repaired to ensure the safety of residents.