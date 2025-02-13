GHMC key panel fight dilemma haunts BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS is in a dilemma whether or not to contest the standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. The party has not yet decided on the elections and said it would take a call after another meeting before February 17, the last date of filing nominations.

However, two of the party’s corporators have already filed nominations for the standing council elections. Senior MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav who had a meeting with the GHMC corporators, said that the party would take a call on whether to contest the elections or not in another meeting before February 17. However, sources said that the party leadership fears about the corporators cross voting in the election.

Many corporators of the BRS including Mayor G Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor M Srilatha have joined the Congress party. The party does not want to take chances as it would have to face embarrassment of corporators cross voting to the Congress party. In the 150-member GHMC, the BRS had 43 corporators.

Until now the BRS along with MIM used to bag all the Standing Committee posts by having eight each. However, with the change of guard in the State and Congress coming into power, the role of MIM is uncertain in this movement. The party will take a decision only after knowing the stand of the MIM, which has also not yet announced contesting the election, said a senior leader of the party.

Interestingly, two corporators from the BRS have filed nominations. The Kukatpally corporator Jupally Satyanarayana and Addagutta Corporator Prasanna Lakshmi have already filed nomination papers for the standing committee.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, Srinivas Yadav asked the corporators to question the ruling party on public issues. He alleged that the development had stopped after the Congress party came into power. People are facing difficulties on various issues in the city.

To solve their issues bring pressure on the GHMC and the government to solve them. Yadav said that the party would take a decision on giving no confidence motion against the Mayor and Deputy Mayor after a meeting with working president KT Rama Rao.

The decision would be based on the situation. He demanded the government to provide 42 per cent reservations to BCs as per the Congress party’s Kamareddy declaration. He questioned how the BCs would decrease in the State and demanded the government to take up resurvey.