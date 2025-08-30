GHMC makes elaborate arrangements for Ganesh immersion

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been making all the necessary arrangements for smooth idol immersion in Hussain Sagar and other water bodies to facilitate the celebrations for devotees.

The GHMC deployed 14,486 sanitation workers, 134 static cranes and 269 mobile cranes and 200 swimmers with boats at the water bodies across the city.

During the coordination meeting held on Friday with representatives from the police department, HYDRAA, revenue, irrigation, water board, medical and health department, R&B, tourism department, electricity, and various other government departments, comprehensive plans have been developed to guarantee that the immersion program proceeds without any unfortunate incidents.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan is overseeing the Ganesh immersion to ensure a spiritual environment without any untoward incident.

According to GHMC, a total of 14,486 sanitation personnel and 160 Ganesh action teams will be working in three shifts till the Ganesh immersion. To ensure cleanliness, 5 lakh garbage bags have been distributed for waste collection at Ganesh pandals. Additionally, 2,000 sweepers, 102 mini tippers, 125 JCBs and 30 sweeping machines are deployed for the garbage removal on the immersion day. Additionally, 309 mobile toilets and 56,187 lighting points have been set up. As part of health safety, 7 medical camps and ambulances are working in three shifts.

A senior officer at GHMC said that this year, the Ganesh immersion will take place in 20 major tanks including Hussain Sagar, Saroor Nagar Tank, IDL Tank, Safilguda Tank, and Sunnam Tank. In addition, 74 artificial immersion centers have been set up by the GHMC. This will reduce the pressure on the main tanks.

Moreover, the GHMC has formed committees to carry out pothole and road repairs, street lights and tree pruning from the Ganesh mandaps to various water bodies and artificial ponds where idol immersion will occur. Tree branches and hanging wires obstructing the procession routes have been removed. The GHMC Engineering Department filled 10,269 potholes in the city and road repairs have also been completed.

Meanwhile, the GHMC and Pollution Control Board together have distributed 2 lakh clay Ganesh idols for free to the citizens.