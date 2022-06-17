GHMC mantra: Let's worship green Ganesh

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday urged the devotees to worship only eco-friendly Ganesh idols to protect the environment on the Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Municipal Corporation has set up counters in different areas for providing clay Ganesh idols to the devotees. "Clay idols are not harmful to the environment and it is beneficial for the water," said a GHMC official.

Urging devotees to give priority to eco-friendly and seed idols the Corporation asked them not to cause any harm to the lakes and environment. Apart from this, the GHMC is creating circle-wise awareness about eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols. A total of 60 clay Ganesh stalls has been set up in public places like business areas, complexes and malls in the circles in all zones.

Information including mobile numbers of the artisans making clay idols is being given to the people to purchase attractive clay idols of Ganesha from 8 inches to 8 feet. The GHMC is also providing training to those interested in the process of making clay Ganesh idols.