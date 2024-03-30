GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi Joins Congress Party in Presence of CM Revanth

In a significant development in Telangana politics, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi has made headlines by joining the Congress party. The momentous occasion took place in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth at Hasta Guti, marking a notable shift in the political landscape of the region.

Reports indicate that Mayor Vijayalakshmi had been in discussions with Congress leaders for several days leading up to her decision to switch parties. Today, in a formal ceremony at Hasta Guti, she officially joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth and AICC in-charge Deepa Das Munshi. The event signified a strategic move that is poised to have a significant impact on the political dynamics of Telangana.

Furthermore, it was revealed that former MLC Puranam Satish also participated in the program, further underscoring the growing momentum of political realignments within the state.

As GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi's decision to join the Congress party reverberates across the political spectrum, the implications of this move are poised to shape future political narratives and alliances in Telangana. With Chief Minister Revanth and other prominent leaders witnessing this significant transition, the political dynamics in the region are set to witness notable transformations in the days ahead.