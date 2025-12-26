  1. Home
GHMC merger: Here are the details of Malkajgiri Zone

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 2:12 PM IST
In a significant development for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 20 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations have recently been merged into its jurisdiction, leading to a comprehensive reorganisation of wards. Initially, the GHMC had proposed the creation of 300 wards

The Malkajgiri Zone comprises five circles and covers wards primarily in the north and northeastern parts of the city.

- Circle 1 (Keesara):

- Wards: Keesara (1), Chandrapuri Colony (2), Jawahar Nagar (3), Dammaiguda (4).

- Total Wards: 4

- Circle 2 (Alwal):

- Wards: Yapral (189), Shamirpet (300), Turkapally (190), Macha Bollaram (191), Temple Alwal (192), Venkatapuram (193), Bhudevi Nagar (194), Kanajiguda (195).

- Total Wards: 8

- Circle 3 (Bowenpally):

- Wards: Monda Market (196), Fateh Nagar (260), Prakash Nagar (261), Old Bowenpally (262), Hasmathpet (264).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 4 (Moula Ali):

- Wards: Balram Nagar (184), Vinayak Nagar (185), Moula Ali (186), Kakatiya Nagar (187), Neredmet (188).

- Total Wards: 5

- Circle 5 (Malkajgiri):

- Wards: East Anandbagh (180), Mirjalguda (181), Goutham Nagar (182), Malkajgiri (183).

- Total Wards: 4

Total Wards in Malkajgiri Zone: 26

