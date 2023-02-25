  • Menu
GHMC officials brief students over safety measures against dog bites

Highlights

Among others, Moosapet, Gajularamaram and Serilingampally were some GHMC circles where school students were briefed

Hyderabad: Taking up an awareness Callaghan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on Saturday briefed school students about safety and preventive measures against dog bites.

Among others, Moosapet, Gajularamaram and Serilingampally were some GHMC circles where school students were briefed on Saturday.

Pamphlets on measures to be adopted to prevent street dog attacks were also distributed in schools.

The GHMC will also take action against meat stall owners who throw waste in public places.

