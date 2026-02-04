GI Outsourcing launches AI-first GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s reputation as a premier technology hub has received a fresh boost with GI Outsourcing establishing a new Global Capability Centre at the International Tech Park. The move, announced on Tuesday, is expected to generate 200 professional jobs by 2028 and significantly contribute to long-term income growth for young professionals in the region. The centre has commenced operations with approximately 50 employees and is projected to scale up steadily over the next few years.

Industry observers note that this expansion coincides with a rising global demand for skilled finance, accounting, and AI-enabled services. By integrating artificial intelligence into routine accounting and knowledge processes, the centre aims to equip youth with future-ready skills, thereby improving their employability and earning potential.

Analysts suggest that such AI-first hubs drive indirect income generation through allied services, training ecosystems, and local businesses. Hyderabad’s deep pool of finance graduates and technology talent makes it an attractive destination for global firms seeking cost-efficient yet high-value delivery hubs. This new facility is seen as part of a broader trend where global capability centres are moving beyond traditional back-office roles to become engines of innovation and sustainable employment.

Group CEO Tariq Husain stated that India remains central to the company’s growth strategy, while Siddharth Viswanathan from the British Deputy High Commission noted that the launch reflects the deepening economic partnership between the UK and India. This development further strengthens the city’s vital contribution to the national digital and knowledge economy.