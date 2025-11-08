Gig workers demand immediate implementation of social security code

IFAT’s Six Urgent Demands

Immediate implementation of the Code’s provisions and introduction of welfare schemes

Operationalisation of the National Welfare Board and Social Security Fund, with aggregator contributions enforced

Inclusion of workers’ representatives in design and monitoring of all schemes

Use of existing institutions like EPFO and ESIC for efficient benefit delivery

Formulation of comprehensive Central Rules to guarantee uniform protection

Introduction of a dedicated Gig and Platform Workers Act in Parliament

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) has urged the Union Ministry of Labour for the immediate implementation of the Social Security Code, 2020 (CoSS, 2020), specifically its provisions for gig and platform workers. The representation, submitted by Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of IFAT and Founder President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), on Friday highlights the prolonged delay in operationalising welfare schemes for over two crore workers.

In its representation to Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, IFAT underscored that the CoSS, 2020, marked a historic legislative milestone by officially recognising gig and platform workers in India’s labour ecosystem. The Code promises a statutory welfare architecture encompassing life and disability insurance, accident coverage, health and maternity benefits, and old-age protection.

However, five years after its enactment, IFAT expressed deep concern over the absence of any operational welfare scheme. The union stated: “Despite being the backbone of India’s digital economy, over 2 crore app-based workers — including drivers, delivery agents, and home-service providers — continue to work without formal rights, safety nets, or institutional support.”

IFAT emphasised that the delay in implementing CoSS, 2020, undermines the principles of justice, dignity, and economic security for this rapidly growing segment of the workforce.

While acknowledging progressive steps taken by some state governments, the union stressed the need for a central, comprehensive legislation to ensure uniform protection nationwide.

To this end, Shaik Salauddin said that the IFAT urged the Ministry to immediately activate key provisions of the Code, including the establishment of the National Welfare Board for Gig and Platform Workers and the operationalisation of the Social Security Fund, which is intended to be financed through contributions from digital aggregators.