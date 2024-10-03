Girjana Sangham, LHPS leaders pay tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Mahabubnagar: Marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Wednesday, the leaders from Girijana Sangham and Lambada Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS) paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and great leaders of this country.

In a solemn ceremony held at the late Pantu Naik Girijana Bhavan, the tribal leaders garlanded the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The event, organised by the Tribal Employees Seva Sangham-Mahabubnagar District Committee, highlighted the enduring legacy of both leaders in promoting non-violence and social justice.

P. Gangaram Naik, president of the Tribal Employees’ Association, emphasiSed Gandhi’s pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence, advocating for non-violence as a powerful means to achieve social and political change. “What cannot be achieved through violence can be accomplished through non-violence,” Naik stated, echoing Gandhi’s philosophy.

The day also marks the United Nations-designated World Day of Non-Violence, commemorated annually since its declaration on June 15, 2007.

General Secretary K. Subhash Rathore paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Bharat Ratna awardee, celebrating his recognition of both the nation’s soldiers and farmers. “He famously declared ‘Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan,’ honoring those who protect our country and those who work tirelessly to feed it,” Rathore remarked.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including M. Shankar Naik, Secretary of the State Tribal Employees Association; V. Govardhan Naik, Adviser of the Tribal Employees Association; and various leaders from the tribal community, such as GVSS President Ramawat Ravi Rathod and former Presidents of the Nenawat Gangya Naik Employees Association.

The ceremony not only served as a reminder of the values espoused by Gandhi and Shastri but also reinforced the commitment of the tribal community to uphold these principles in their ongoing pursuit of justice and equality.