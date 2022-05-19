Girl dies as burqa gets stuck in bike at Yacharam

Yacharam: In an unfortunate incident, an 18 year old girl died after falling from a bike as her burqa got stuck in the rear wheel of the bike.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Yacharam but came to light on Thursday when the MD of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar shared a CCTV grab of the incident by stating that women and girls need to be careful while pillion riding and as soon as the video was shared it went viral.

In the video, it could be seen that the girl fell from a bike after her burqa got stuck in the bike.

Further details revealed that the incident occurred on Sunday when the 18-year-old girl and her brother were travelling on a bike in Yacharam, Hyderabad. The girl in the video received major injuries and succumbed to death the next day. The brother survived the accident with no injuries.



