Girl dies in air gun misfire in Sangareddy

A girl died after an airgun allegedly misfired here at a farmhouse in Vavilala of Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district. The incident took place when the the children were playing with the airgun on Wednesday.



The police reached the spot after they came to know about the incident. The body of the girl who was dead on the spot was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered by the police. More details are awaited.

On November 4, a man was dead in an airgun fire at Salaakhapur of Maddur mandal in Siddipet district. The man, a resident of Langer Houz visited relatives' home in Salaakhapur when the airgun got accidentally discharged. The man, idenified as Mustafa was dead on the spot.