Girl who went missing in West Bengal traced in Hyderabad

A 17-year-old girl who allegedly went missing in West Bengal four months ago was traced in Chikkadpally of Hyderabad on Friday. Later, it was that the girl was trafficked to Hyderabad with the help of child helpline number and a case of human trafficking was registered in West Bengal.

A special team of women safety wing of Telangana police rescued the girl in Chikkadpalli and shifted her to Sakhi centre.

The accused Paramanik was taken into custody and handed over to Anti-human trafficking team of West Bengal who were in Hyderabad. Swati Lakra, additional director general of police (women safety wing) said that accused was nabbed with Call Detail Record (CDR).

The police added that the case was pending in Khanakul police station in West Bengal where the complaint was lodged by the girl's parents.