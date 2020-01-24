Girl who went on to terrace to study found dead in Hyderabad

An intermediate student who went on to the terrace to study on Thursday night was found dead today morning here at Warasiguda under Chilakalaguda police station limits. She was identified as Arifa.

According to the police, Arifa was residing with her mother, brother and sister in a two-floor building at Warasiguda. Her father died in 2018. On Thursday night, she went on to the terrace to study.

When a woman went to the terrace on Friday morning noticed Arifa lying in a pool of blood. The family of the deceased informed the police who rushed to the spot along with the clues team.

During the preliminary investigation, the police took two suspects into custody who are being questioned.