Girls shine in TS EAMCET 2020

Hyderabad : Girls outshine boys in the medial and agriculture stream of TS EAMCET-2020 results, bagging the first three ranks.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy on Saturday released the results, in which the first rank in the medical stream has gone to Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu of Tenali, Andhra Pradesh.

The second rank was secured by Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy of Sangareddy, while Tummala Snikitha from Ranga Reddy bagged the third rank. Vishnu Sai, from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, secured the fourth rank and M Rushith from Khammam secured the fifth rank. All the ranks from fourth to 10 have been taken by boys from Telangana.

Speaking to The Hans India, the first ranker Chaitanya Sindhu, who also bagged the first rank in AP EAMCET-2020 said that she has scored All India sixth rank in the JEE-NEET examination and first in the AP.

She said she would opt for admission into AIIMS, Delhi. On completion of the MBBS, she wanted to plan for the higher studies. Thrisha Reddy, who has also secured All India 14th Rank in JEE NEET, has also decided to take admission in AIIMS. She wanted to specialise in neurosurgery at her post-graduation.

Taking a similar view, the third rank holder in the TS EAMCET-2020, Snikitha, who is also an All India rank holder in the JEE NEET, wants to go to AIIMS.

Prof Papi Reddy said that against 78,981 candidates registered for the TS EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical ) stream 63,857 have appeared for the test. Out of the appeared, 59,113 are qualified to make the total pass percentage of 92.57 per cent.

In all, the categories put together, 20,127 boys and 43,730 girls have appeared for the test. Out of this, 18,377 boys and 40,736 girls have qualified in the test, he said. Candidates can download the rank cards made available on the website at http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), has conducted the TS EAMCET 2020 for 'Agriculture, Veterinary and Pharmacy' stream. The JNTUH said that the ranks are assigned in the order of merit based on combined score obtained by giving 75 per cent weightage to the normalised marks secured in EAMCET and 25 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group (optional) subjects namely Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.