Girls should have the highest level of self-defense education

Wanaparthy dist: Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Senior Civil Judge V Rajani, Students demonstrating self-defense education Girls and women should have the highest level of self-defense education and should bravely face the attacks on women in the society, said District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Senior Judge V Rajani.

On Monday, Nee Girls Zilla Parishad High School and Kasturba Gandhi girls Vidyalaya in Killa Ganapuram Mandal Center organized an awareness seminar on laws for students in Telugu medium and English media under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority. She attended this seminar as the chief guest and spoke about the functioning of the District Legal Services Authority and how the organization organizes meetings to create awareness about the laws among the people and students.

And as part of explaining the laws that are the main purpose of the program, she informed about the Child Marriage Act, POCSO Act, Motor Vehicle Act, and Child Labor Act. Similarly, children should not click on unknown links while playing video games on mobile phones, as this can lead to cyber criminals stealing money from parents' bank accounts.

They can contact the toll-free number 15100 for free legal advice. The self-defense education and dance performances performed by the girls in the programs were impressive. Sakhi Legal Council D Krishnaiah, Para Legal Voluntary Ahmed Principal Munawar Sultana, Lalitha, Prashanthi and self-defense education teachers Shekhar, Varun, Shiva and others participated in these programs.