Girls urged to approach cops freely for security: Senior police officer Swati Lakra

Secunderabad: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day The Women Safety Wing conducted an awareness session on safety of girl child and woman at Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for women at Secunderabad on Friday. The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. It was started by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India in 2008, with the purpose to spread awareness among people about all the inequalities girls face in the Indian society.

The session was inaugurated by Swati Lakra, IG, (L&O) and WSW (women safety wing), TS, by lightening the lamp. It was followed by a prayer song by the students of Kasturba Gandhi College.

B Sumathi, SP, WSW, addressed the audience on the importance of National Girl Child day, SHE Teams and safety and security of women and children.

Dr Mamatha Raghuveer, founder of Tharuni, explained to the students about the importance of the Day. Seela Subdhra Devi, a senior writer, spoke about the SHE Teams poetry book 'Hithaishe' and launched it during the session. The function was graced by many writers including Jwalitha, Nampally Sujatha, Shanti Prabhodha, Ramadevi Kulaani and Raja Chandrika read out their poetries.

Sayeed addressed the students about the use of E-learning course which was developed to sensitise the students on various crimes being committed against women and children in cyber space. The students were educated on how to take up the course online.

The students of Kasturba Gandhi college and Govt ZP High School, Rasoolpura, performed various skits and dances on SHE Teams before the chief guest and audience. During the session, chief guest Swati Lakra, launched the video song of SHE Teams composed by Srivalli, Sub-Registrar, Ramayanpet, Medak district, and an awareness desk.

The chief guest addressed the audience and informed that Telangana State police was giving high priority to protection of women and children. She requested the students not to suffer in silence but to be bold and mentally strong to report any sought of harassment by using various services of the police.

"Dial-100 and Hawk Eye mobile application can be used to report any sought of crime at any point of time. If the students find it difficult reaching police, they may report it to their elders or institution heads who would in turn take the help of the police. SHE Teams is working for your safety, please feel free to approach at any time," she thus encouraged the students.

Col Ramanuj Singh, Commanding officer1(T) Girls Bn NCC, Secunderabad, Dr Rajshree, vice-principal of the college, advised the students how to be safe and secure. The other officials from women Safety wing were also present at the session.