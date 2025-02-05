  • Menu
Gitanjali school students excel in CV Raman Olympiad

Students of Gitanjali School, Srinivasa Nagar, Khammam, achieved top ranks in the CVRaman State-Level Olympiad Talent Test, organised by Suchirindia Foundation, Hyderabad.

Khammam: Students of Gitanjali School, Srinivasa Nagar, Khammam, achieved top ranks in the CVRaman State-Level Olympiad Talent Test, organised by Suchirindia Foundation, Hyderabad.

While GEswar Prakash secured the State third rank, DHimanshu, VNagasathwik, PRam Charan, and PNavadeep secured the district first spot. In addition, KNithya Sri and ADevan Sai secured the district second rank. These students will be honoured on February 16 at Lalitha Kala Thoranam, Hyderabad, with cash prizes, mementos, and merit certificates.

