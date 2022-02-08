Give assistance to all beneficiaries in Huzurabad: Etala to CM

Karimnagar: Former Minister MLA Etala Rajender demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to immediately give Dalit Bandhu assistance to all Dalit families in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a press meet at his camp office, he told the CM not to deceive Dalits. For 21,000 families in Huzurabad, Rs 21,000 crore has been deposited with the District Collector. Passbooks were given overnight. KCR said that he would come to Huzurabad on November 4 and distribute the financial assistance to all families, but he did not turn up so far. According to official calculations the scheme was fully implemented for 190 families only. Around 876 units were in process. When would the government extend the Dalit Bandhu assistance to 17,000 families. Rajender demanded to know and wanted the beneficiaries to have absolute authority over the Rs 10 lakhs they were given.

The MLA alleged that the State government was fixing targets for Collectors to sell the liquor and the CS monitored the sale. KCR making Telangana people drunkards and earning money to run the government. He said that from Hyderabad, KCR and Minister T Harish Rao in Singapuram made many promises during the Huzurabad by-election for a period of 6 months. But nothing happened after the election was over.

Assurances and proceedings were given without looking at whether there was money or land. Harish Rao should give money for all the promises he made during the elections, he demanded.