Give B-Forms only to winning horses, Revanth prods TG Cong

Hyderabad: Making it clear that leaders should take responsibility for the victory of candidates if they want to recommend them for the ongoing municipal elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the party should give B-forms only to winning candidates. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that the party is going to win the elections with a good majority as all surveys have come in favour of the Congress party.

While participating in a Zoom meeting on Monday, along with AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, in-charge Ministers, Political Advisory Committee (PAC) members and DCC presidents, CM Revanth Reddy said that all leaders should work together diligently, taking the municipal elections as a challenge since the polls are being held on party symbols.

The Chief Minister suggested that leaders prepare a local manifesto and go to the people to explain the party’s programmes and initiatives. He asked the DCC presidents to take responsibility for issuing B-forms to party candidates and ensuring coordination at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister directed the in-charge Ministers to ensure that there would be no rebels in the elections and that all leaders work in unison. The CM said that the party would give nominated posts to leaders who did not get tickets in the municipal elections.