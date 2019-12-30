Give blood, save life: Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy stated that blood donation is a good way to help others and blood donors are great as they are saving lives of so many people, whom they even don't know.



The Collector inaugurated a blood donation camp, organised by Youth Association, at Red Cross Society Office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that in most of the cases, no amount of money can save people, but blood donated by good people will save the victims. Stating that several people are dying due to non-availability of blood, he urged people, specially youth to become blood donors and save others' lives.

'Indian Red Cross Society has volunteered many such initiatives and will continue to do so. No one should die due to lack of blood. The Indoor Youth Association should become ideal for others in organising such camps more in future,' he said.

Collector Reddy informed that Mega Donation Day will be organised in all village panchayats on January 5 as part of the government's Palle Pragati-2 programme, to be conducted from January 2 to 12. He gave a call to the people to contribute to their schools and villages for the development.

Dr Ram Chander Thota Rajasekhar, Anjaneyulu, Pochaiah, Youth Association president Sai Babu and others participated in the event.