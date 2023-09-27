Live
Give ticket to only BCs in Mahbubnagar
BC leaders from Palamuru meet State Cong president Revanth Reddy
Mahbubnagar: The BC leaders of Congress party from the district met TPCC president Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad as a courtesy call and urged him to see that the Mahabubnagar Assembly ticket from Congress party is given only to the BC leaders.
Speaking on the occasion, senior BC leaders including NP Venkatesh, DCC general secretary Siraj Khadri, Congress town president Laxman Yadav told the TPCC president that since the BCS constitute 60 per cent of the total population of the Mahabubnagar district, it is justifiable that the Assembly ticket be given to only a BC leader. Responding to the request, the TPCC president is said to have assured them 100 per cent efforts will be done to give Mahabubnagar ticket to only a BC leader from the region.
Other Congress leaders who met Revanth included TPCC state minority cell secretary Fahim, minority Assembly president and minority district president Fahim and Fayaz respectively. INTUC district president Ramulu Yadav and others were among Congress leaders who met with the TPCC president.