Give your best for driving RTC to profits, Minister Ajay Kumar urges staff

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Thursday said that the departments like transport and RTC were like two eyes for him and he wants these to achieve progress in this year.

The Minister chaired a meeting with the Transport and TSRTC officials on reforms in the department during this year.

Stating that the year 2020 has significance, Ajay Kumar said that the officials should strive like the cricketers who contribute their best for the victory in a T-20 match.

He said that the Corporation would prosper with the reforms suggested by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Minister called upon the RTC employees to give their best and bring the Corporation to profits and get bonus by next year.

The minister said Chief Minister KCR is like a father to him and his dream is to take the Transport and RTC departments at top level in Bangaru Telangana and added that he expects that the officials would also extend their support.

During the occasion, the Minister released a diary of the Transport department and also the magazine of TSRTC 'RTC Prasthanam'.