Glitches in Dharani: Notices served to government

The Division Bench of Telangana State High Court headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Revenue and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Telangana, directing them to respond to the notices by informing the court as to what steps the State government had taken to ventilate the grievances of farmers and other citizens who are facing hurdles in registering their properties in the Registration department due to frequent technical glitches developed in the Dharani portal.

On Monday, the Division Bench heard the plea filed by T Indra Prakash, advocate, seeking a direction to the State government to rectify the technical glitches in the Dharani portal. Further, the petitioner sought a direction to the government to continue registrations of lands and properties in the old method as was done earlier as farmers and other citizens were running from pillar to post to get their land registrations done.

The registration officials are unable to continue registration of lands and other properties belonging to farmers and others through Dharani portal as frequent technical snags are developed, which is creating hurdles in registration and it is a known fact that all information pertaining to agriculture and non-agriculture properties of citizens will have to be fed into the Dharani portal after which only transaction of either selling or purchase of properties will take place, contended the counsel for the petitioner.

The court observed that "The State government has taken up this project of Dharani portal without putting sufficient infrastructure in place, due to which the citizens are facing hardships". For further hearing, the matter was adjourned to November 22.