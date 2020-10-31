Glitches mar Dharani portal debut

Hyderabad: Initial hiccups are haunting the just launched Dharani portal which provides online platform for the registration and mutation of agricultural lands from Thursday in the State. Slot booking for land registration was yet to be activated. The options given on the portal to access the required information and official procedure for registrations were also not responding.

Officials attributed heavy traffic flow on the portal for slowdown in the functioning of Dharani services. Not a single slot booking by land seller has been reported on the portal so far.

Technical teams were rectifying the errors, if any, to streamline the portal which has been receiving lakhs of hits from the visitors from different countries, officials said, adding that storage capacity of the portal has already been enhanced and the efforts were on to enhance the main server speed to respond to viewers requirements.

The Mandal Revenue Officers have been asked to submit daily report of the request for slot booking from the farm land buyers. It will take one or two days to start the operations on sharing portal in full effect.

Revenue officials briefed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar about the challenges being faced to operate the portal. Lack of required infrastructure in the rural mandals would also pose a big hurdle in the coming days for the smooth functioning of the portal.