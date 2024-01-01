Global alumni meet of OU Engineering College a ‘resounding success’

Hyderabad: After three years, the alumni association of the OU College of Engineering (A) organised its annual global alumni meet-2023 on Sunday.

The event was a testament to the enduring bonds forged at the esteemed institution, bringing together alumni from across the globe for a day filled with camaraderie, networking and building a lot of memories. The general board meet proceedings were also held which is a platform for the alumni to know their colleagues and college updates.

The proceedings kicked off with the traditional lighting of the lamp and an invocation, creating a ceremonial ambiance that reflected the rich cultural heritage of the alma mater.

Engineer Satish Naik led a touching homage to departed souls, a poignant moment that resonated with the collective memories of the alumni community.

Distinguished dignitaries, including Dr D Vijay Kumar, President, Alumni Association, Dr M S Venkata Ramayya, general secretary of the association, Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, principal of the college, and Prof. D Ravinder, OU Vice-Chancellor, graced the occasion, adding a sense of prestige to the gathering.

As a part of the tradition of inviting the known oldest alumni who’s alive, Prof. K Seetharamulu and Er. V Ramkishan Rao from Civil Engineering batch of 1956 were honoured.

Adding a touch of festivity, the event featured stalls and games, fostering an environment of unity and shared experiences among the alumni.

The poster presentations were conducted on the theme ‘Perspectives and challenges in engineering on the moon’. To encourage the alumni, certificates and cash prizes were distributed for poster presentations. Cash prizes added an extra layer of motivation, encouraging a pursuit of excellence in research and academia.

The meet was a resounding success. Dr. D Rama Krishna, joint secretary of the association, in his closing remarks expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants for making the event memorable. The gathering not only celebrated the shared history of the alumni, but also laid the foundation for continued collaboration and future re-unions.