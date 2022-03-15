GO 111 to be revoked soon: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the government will soon revoke GO 111, which was issued in 1996 to prevent extreme industrialisation and heavy construction activities in 83 villages and pollution of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Responding to query in the assembly, the Chief Minister said the GO is unessential at present. "The GO had been issued to protect the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, which at that point of time, catered to drinking water needs of people of the Greater Hyderabad region but as the government had overcome the drinking water problem, the GO has become redundant," the CM said.

"Around 1,32,600 acres of land is under GO 111 and as MLA Yadaiah said 83 villages and seven mandals are combined. Hyderabad will not face any water problems for another 100 years as the water is being drawn from Sunkishala and Mallanna Sagar to provide water supply to the city," K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

He also added that the villages and land would be affected if the GO was lifted at once. "Hence, the Municipal Administration Minister and officials have been entrusted with the task of resolving the issue in a phased manner. An expert committee is also looking into the issue," the Chief Minister said.