GO 317: Employees protest at Gandhi Bhavan demanding resolution

Hyderabad: Demanding the State government to immediately resolve the issue of GO 317, scores of teachers and employees held a demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The protestors, who came from different parts of the State, raised slogans against GO 317 and demanded that the Congress government fulfill its promise and resolve the issue immediately.

According to employees, on this day, October 2, the Congress, which was in Opposition had promised to scrap the GO after coming to power. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while being PCC president in 2023, had assured to resolve the matter while seeking employee support during elections. After Congress came to power, even though a cabinet sub-committee with Ministers Damodara Rajanarsimha, Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar was formed, the government failed to arrive at a decision. The delay has prompted the employees to vent their frustration and demonstrate discontent near Gandhi Bhavan.

Later, a delegation of the employees submitted their representation to the PCC president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud. He assured that the issue will be brought to the notice of the CM and concerned Ministers.