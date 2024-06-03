"Go Cosmo - Your Ticket to Space" Astronomy Fair was organized in Hyderabad for 3 days

Hyderabad: The "Go Cosmo - Your Ticket to Space" Astronomy Fair, organized by Orchids The International School, has made a stellar landing in Hyderabad. This captivating event, hosted at the Orchids Bachupally Campus from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024, was designed to engage and inspire students and parents alike with a wide array of space-themed activities and educational opportunities.

Following its tremendous success in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune, where it attracted nearly 20,000 astronomy enthusiasts, the Hyderabad edition was inaugurated by distinguished guests including Dr. Anna Maria Noronha, VP Academics at Orchids The International School, along with Principal Tabassum Zaidi, VP Academics-Student Welfare Harsh Gupta, and Zonal Head Hyderabad N. Ravi Nayak.

The three-day fair featured interactive exhibits, hands-on workshops, and engaging presentations aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and love for astronomy among attendees. Participants had the chance to explore the wonders of the universe through various activities that combined education with entertainment, making the complex subject of space both accessible and enjoyable.

The event underscored Orchids The International School's commitment to providing enriching educational experiences that go beyond the traditional classroom, emphasizing the importance of scientific curiosity and discovery in the holistic development of students.