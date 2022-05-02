Go for oil palm cultivation to earn sustainable income says Minister Niranjan Reddy

Nizamabad: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said that it would be beneficial for farmers to cultivate crops that meet the market requirements such as oilseeds and pulses.

Niranjan Reddy along with Zilla Parishad Chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao and Collector C Narayana Reddy inspected the oil palm nursery at Chepur in Armoor on Monday.

The Minister enquired about the methods adopted for the cultivation of plants and the plan drawn up for their distribution to the representatives of Pre Unique India Pvt. On this occasion, Minister Niranjan Reddy suggested that farmers should focus on cultivating alternative crops that provide higher profits instead of traditional crops. Niranjan Reddy said that oil palm cultivation is very profitable, through which a sustainable income can be earned.

He said if these plants are planted, the yields will start from the fourth year. The Minister said the plant would generate income in the form of yield for 35 to 40 years. Niranjan advised the authorities to make farmers fully aware of the benefits of the oil palm and to ensure that farmers with favorable conditions cultivate it.

The government is also promoting oil palm cultivation and offering large-scale subsidies, the Minister said. It is also very easy to market this crop yield, he said, adding that pre-contracted companies will come and buy it at a fixed support price. The Minister hoped that farmers would focus on oil palm cultivation and move towards profitability.

He was accompanied by Gangareddy, Horticulture Officer Das, District Agriculture Officer Govind and DCO Simhachalam.