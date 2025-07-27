Godavari flood: Seethamma Narachirala inundated

Bhandrachalam: The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalalam in the district has been increasing steadily and reached 35.4 ft at 7 pm on Saturday. With increase in water level Seethamma Narachirala area was inundated and visit to the area was suspended. The district administration has been reviewing the measures to be taken if the water level in Godavari reaches danger level.

Floodwaters have been entering into the river due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh as well as in Kothagudem district. According to officials, water has been released downstream from Taliperu project. At 6 pm, 6 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal opened for free flow discharging of 24,358 cusecs of excess water. The project inflow was 23202 cusecs. Officials were expecting that water level in Godavari could reach closer to first warning level. Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju cautioned the fishermen and public living on the banks of Godavari, Kinnersani and other rivers not to enter the water bodies.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil monitoring the situation with officials and orders them not to leave places without any information.

He also set up control rooms in RDO offices and observed situations. He asked the people not make panic about floods, we should be ready to face any situation.

The irrigation officers expect the flood water will be marked 40 ft after that recording slowly at Bhadrachalam. They informed that 43 ft would fly the first warning, at a 48-second warning and at 53 feet final warning here.