Godavari reach first warning level in Bhadrachalam as flood rises

The Godavari river at Bhadrachalam reached first warning level on Thursday as the flood water continue to rise.

The officials of Central Water Commission said that the water reached 43.90 feet at 11 am and the water discharge was 9,20,657 cusecs. The water level in the river Godavari has been increasing due to the heavy rains in the upper catchment area and the release of water from the projects on the upstream.

Bhadradri district collector D Anudeep said that the tahsildar were directed to shift the villagers residing on the banks of the river to relief centres as the water level in expected to rise further. He also added that a control room has been set up at Bhadrachalam sub-collector office and people can reach on 08743-232444.