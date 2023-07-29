Live
- Elevated flamboyance and modern luxury
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
Just In
Godavari @ 54.40 feet at Bhadrachalam
Due to heavy rains in the state and nearby states the water level is raising here at Bhadrachalam.
Bhadrachalam: Due to heavy rains in the state and nearby states the water level is raising here at Bhadrachalam.
On Saturday at 8 am it was reached 54.40 feet here at Bhadrachalam.
The final warning level is on force here.
The district Collector Dr Priyanka Ala alerted to the sectorial officers and giving monitoring form the office.
Around 77 villages submerged in this floods in the district.
Collector also ordered to the officer to not leave their place of work, she also monitoring to Mandal level officers every one hour.
She is also informed a control room arranged at Sub-Collector office Bhadrachalam for monitoring operations.
She said, the water level would be raised and it will reaches 58 feet in the evening after that it would be studied.