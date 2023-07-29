Godavari @ 54.40 feet at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Due to heavy rains in the state and nearby states the water level is raising here at Bhadrachalam.

On Saturday at 8 am it was reached 54.40 feet here at Bhadrachalam.

The final warning level is on force here.

The district Collector Dr Priyanka Ala alerted to the sectorial officers and giving monitoring form the office.

Around 77 villages submerged in this floods in the district.

Collector also ordered to the officer to not leave their place of work, she also monitoring to Mandal level officers every one hour.

She is also informed a control room arranged at Sub-Collector office Bhadrachalam for monitoring operations.

She said, the water level would be raised and it will reaches 58 feet in the evening after that it would be studied.