  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am

Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
x
Highlights

Bhadrachalam: The water level slowly rising here at Bhadrachalam. It was marked 54.60 feet at 11 am.The water level it was reached 54.40 feet at 10...

Bhadrachalam: The water level slowly rising here at Bhadrachalam. It was marked 54.60 feet at 11 am.

The water level it was reached 54.40 feet at 10 am, it was marked at 6 am 54.30 feet.



It was shown rising very slowly here. The officers were expected to it would reach 57 feet at evening hours.

The flood water 15, 08,617 cusecs released downstream from the Godavari. 74 villages in the district submerged due to floods.



District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala monitoring minute to minute situation and alerted officers.

Minister Ajay Kumar, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramaka visiting flood affected areas and interacted with flood victims.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad