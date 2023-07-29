Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am

Bhadrachalam: The water level slowly rising here at Bhadrachalam. It was marked 54.60 feet at 11 am.

The water level it was reached 54.40 feet at 10 am, it was marked at 6 am 54.30 feet.









It was shown rising very slowly here. The officers were expected to it would reach 57 feet at evening hours.



The flood water 15, 08,617 cusecs released downstream from the Godavari. 74 villages in the district submerged due to floods.









District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala monitoring minute to minute situation and alerted officers.



Minister Ajay Kumar, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramaka visiting flood affected areas and interacted with flood victims.