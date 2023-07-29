Live
- Elevated flamboyance and modern luxury
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
Bhadrachalam: The water level slowly rising here at Bhadrachalam. It was marked 54.60 feet at 11 am.
The water level it was reached 54.40 feet at 10 am, it was marked at 6 am 54.30 feet.
It was shown rising very slowly here. The officers were expected to it would reach 57 feet at evening hours.
The flood water 15, 08,617 cusecs released downstream from the Godavari. 74 villages in the district submerged due to floods.
District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala monitoring minute to minute situation and alerted officers.
Minister Ajay Kumar, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramaka visiting flood affected areas and interacted with flood victims.
