Godavari river rises at Bhadrachalam, water level reaches 31.50

The water level of Godavari at Bhadrachalam has been steadily increasing due to heavy rains in the area, reaching a height of 31.5 feet. At the same time, authorities have opened 20 gates at the Taliperu project in Charla, releasing a flood of 66,900 cusecs downstream.

In Gadwala district, the Jurala project is also facing flood conditions, with authorities raising 5 gates to regulate the flow of water. The project infrastructure can handle up to 70,000 cusecs, but the outflow is currently at 32,267 cusecs.



Additionally, a flood of 18,275 cusecs is expected at the Sriramsagar project in Nizamabad district. The full water level of the project is 1091 feet, and it has already reached 1066 feet.

The opening of gates at these projects is a precautionary measure taken by authorities to manage the increased water levels and prevent any potential flooding in the surrounding areas. The people in surrounding areas are advised to stay alert and follow instructions from local authorities to ensure their safety.