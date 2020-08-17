Godavari river touches 60 feet mark at Bhadrachalam, third warning issued

Khammam: Godavari flood is flowing two meters above of third danger warning 53 feet in Bhadrachalam. Flood level is 60 feet at 10.30 am today.

Many villages and low lying areas submerged in water in Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions. Temple surrounding area is under water. Officials shifted 157 families to flood shelters in Dummagudem Mandal. Road transportation has been cut off to Mandals from Bhadrachalam town due to overflowing of water on roads in many villages. Another side Munneru river is brimming and some areas in Khammam submerged and officials shifted people to shelters. The district collector MV Reddy camped in Bhadrachalam and monitoring the situation.

He directed the officers to shift the people who are low lying areas. He inspected flood shelters in Bhadrachalam and interested flood victims. Meanwhile, floodwater surrounding the temple and village of Parnasala. Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar monitored the situation in erstwhile Khammam district. Taliperu project 25 gates opened released 1,44,470 cusecs water into the Godavari at Cherla.