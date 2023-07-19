Godavari water level rises slowly at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The water level of Godavari river has been rising slowly due to lifting gates of irrigation water projects in Kothagudem district. On Tuesday, water level in Bhadrachalam was at 18.1 feet.

According to officials, the river is rising at Bhadrachalam due to the lifting of gates at Medigadda due to the rains in the upper reaches. CWC officials are predicting that there is a possibility that the water level will reach 25 feet on Wednesday morning.

On the other side Taliperu project’s 15 gates were lifted and 9,400 cusecs of water was into the river at Cherla mandal on Tuesday.