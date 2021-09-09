Godavari water mark reaches 46 feet at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The Godavari in Bhadrachalam on Thursday marked 46 feet water level at 7 pm. According to forecast, the Godavari inflow is steady at Bhadrachalam and it will be receded slowly said the officer. In the wee hours of Thursday, the water level in Godavari reached 43 feet and finally reached to 46 by evening.

In the meantime, the officers issued an alert over chances of flood situation in the mandals. The District Collector D Anudeep who is monitoring the situation, informed the offices following the forecast. He also setup the rehabilitation centres in the mandals. The devotees were hesitant to take holy dip in the river as the bathing ghats were submerged with floodwaters.