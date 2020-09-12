Godman booked in Hyderabad for molesting teenage girl

A case has been registered against a 45-year-old self-styled godman by the Banjara Hills police of Hyderabad on Friday for allegedly molesting and harassing a teenage girl.

Suresh Babu (name changed), came in contact with the girl's mother in 2018 through a relative. He started visiting their house frequently for poojas after the girl's father passed away.

According to the Station House Officer, Banjara Hills, the suspected said that the girl's mother was 'possessed' and pooja needs to be done to heal her. He then visited them frequently on the pretext of pooja and molested the girl. Later, Babu got the girl's number and harassed her to marry him.

Fed up with the harassment, the victim approached Banjara Hills police who registered a case against the accused. A probe is launched. The accused is yet to be arrested.

On July 22, a special court in Hyderabadsentenced a godman to life imprisonment for physically and sexually abusing a boy with the help of his mother. The accused was sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000.