Godrej Agrovet delegates meet CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet Company and other representatives of the company held discussions with the Chief Minister of the State.

The Chief Minister instructed the representatives of the company to explore the enormous opportunities in Telangana in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods.