Live
- Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Surenderpal Singh Resigns Following Defeat In Karanpur Bypoll
- AP BJP Yuva Morcha stages hunger strike for job calendar
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces January 22 As A Statewide Holiday For Ram Temple Inauguration
- 50 families join in Congress in Kadiri
- Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Exploiting Ram Temple Inauguration For Electoral Gains
- Himachal High Court dismisses DGP Kundu’s plea on removal from post
- Paritala Sriram criticises YSRCP govt. says need for TDP government
- WhatsApp working on new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses
- Delhi court allows NewsClick HR to turn approver in UAPA case
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends assistance of TDP activist in Mantralayam
Just In
Godrej Agrovet delegates meet CM Revanth Reddy
Highlights
The Chief Minister instructed the representatives of the company to explore the enormous opportunities in Telangana in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods
Hyderabad: The delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.
Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet Company and other representatives of the company held discussions with the Chief Minister of the State.
The Chief Minister instructed the representatives of the company to explore the enormous opportunities in Telangana in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS