  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Godrej Agrovet delegates meet CM Revanth Reddy

Godrej Agrovet delegates meet CM Revanth Reddy
x
Highlights

The Chief Minister instructed the representatives of the company to explore the enormous opportunities in Telangana in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods

Hyderabad: The delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet Company and other representatives of the company held discussions with the Chief Minister of the State.

The Chief Minister instructed the representatives of the company to explore the enormous opportunities in Telangana in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X