Golconda Golf course exp plan takes toll on medieval garden

Hyderabad: The Golf course inside Golconda fort’s precincts continues with its expansion plans in medieval gardens. The Fort’s moat slowly vanishes at Naya Qila beginning from the main entrance of the golf course. Loads of soil levels the place which historically stored water as part of preventing an invasion, purportedly to make way for a new golf course and as part of expansion plans.

According to locals, efforts are underway to convert the existing medieval gardens of architectural importance and its premises into a new golf course inspite of public objections. “Since past one month, tonnes of soil has been poured and greenery and trees have been burnt illegally. People are furious due to illegal activities inside the Naya Qila, however most are not allowed to go inside. Baobab Tree (Hatiyan ka Jhad), several burjs (tower), a large cannon, two Mosques – one named after Mulla Qayali and Mustafa Khan, interior boundaries whose architecture is worth seeing, but visitors are barred,” said Mohd Habeebuddin, a local heritage activist.

Naya Qila is an extended archeological site of Golconda Fort. Apart from many ancient monuments and Baobab Tree, a Lake is also present in its precincts. This major archeological site was almost converted slowly into a golf course over the past two decades. “The monuments near the golf course are under threat. I request the government to shift the golf course to some other place and open these sites to the tourists. There are water bodies including three lakes, one inside Naya Qila and two outside,” he added.

Even Hans India reporter was prevented from visiting one of the monuments inside the Naya Qila. “There is no permission for anyone to go there (Burj). The only site allowed is Hatiyan ka Jhad for now,” cautioned the security guard.