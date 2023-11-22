  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Goshamahal BRS candidate visits Gowshala, assures of support

Goshamahal BRS candidate visits Gowshala, assures of support
x
Highlights

BRS party MLA candidate Nand Kishor Vyas Bilal on Wednesday visited Shri Samrath Kamadhenu Gowshala and took Blessings of Goumata and Inspected the Condition of the Ashram.

BRS party MLA candidate Nand Kishor Vyas Bilal on Wednesday visited Shri Samrath Kamadhenu Gowshala and took Blessings of Goumata and Inspected the Condition of the Ashram.

He discussed their problems and assured that they would be solved as soon as possible, making it the most equipped Gowshala of Telangana

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X