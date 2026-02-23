Goti Talambra ceremony held with grandeur in Chityala

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A grand Goti Talambra ceremony was held with much religious fervour in Chityala of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday, as the mandal centre echoed with chants of “Jai Shriram” and “Jai Jai Shriram”.

The event was organised by the Sri Ramadasu Bhakta Mandali, Chelpur, to mark the auspicious Bhadrachalam Sita Rama Kalyanam. The ceremony took place at the Venkatravupalli C. Hanuman Temple, where devotees participated enthusiastically in the traditional rituals.

As part of the Goti Talambra custom, devotees prepared vadas by hand using small rollers, a practice considered sacred and symbolic. The preparation of talambralu and the rolling of vadas formed an integral part of the ceremony, reflecting devotion and adherence to age-old traditions. Sarpanch Toutam Lakshmi and Deputy Sarpanch Burra Venkatesh Goud attended the programme as chief guests and offered special prayers at the temple. Following the rituals in Chityala, a procession was taken out to Chintalapalli, where further special worship was performed at the local Hanuman temple.

Devotees described the experience of personally rolling the vadas and preparing the talambralu as spiritually uplifting and deeply fulfilling. The organisers stated that the distribution of vada packets across the state was intended to spread the blessings of Lord Rama among devotees far and wide.

Several prominent individuals and devotees took part in the ceremony, including Ward Member Naveen, RSS district secretary Burra Sadaiah, Bairam Bhadraiah, Shringarapu Rangachari, Ramesh, Vallala Praveen, Mass Ramesh, Tatipalli Srinivas, Kemsarapu Prabhakar, and a large number of women devotees.