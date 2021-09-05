'Government according top priority to farmers': Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Kothagudem: Minister for Transport Puvvada AjayKumar on Sunday launched new Rythu Vedika and a new substation in Kothagudem. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was firmly committed to the welfare of the farmers.

The minister said crores of rupees were spent for the construction of Rythu Vedikas across Khammam. He added that almost all the Rythu Vedikas were completed in the district and they were proving very useful for the farmers. Ajay Kumar said that the new substation would greatly benefit the district.

He reminded that the TRS government was ensuring round-the-clock power supply to the farmers.

MLA Ramulu Naik, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, District Collector Anudeep, Markfied vice chairman B Rajasekhar, DRDA project director Madhusudhan and other public representatives accompanied the minister during his tour in Khammam.