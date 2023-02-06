Government proposes Rs 1,000 crore for paying salaries to newly hired staff

Hyderabad: The government which has taken up massive direct recruitments in its various departments proposed an additional amount of Rs.1,000 crore in the budget 2023-24 for paying salaries of the newly recruited staff.



The government has accorded sanction for filling up of 1,61,572 posts through direct recruitment from June 2014 to February 2022. Out of these, the selection process has been completed for 1,41,735 posts, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao while presenting the State budget for 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

In addition to already notified vacancies, the Minister said in March 2022 Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced recruitment to 80,039 posts in different categories.

The recruitment process was actively going on, he said, adding that for the salaries of newly recruited employees, an additional amount of Rs.1,000 crore is proposed in the budget.

Harish Rao said the State government was implementing an effective mechanism to ensure that there was complete justice to the local people in the government jobs.

With the determined efforts of the CM, Article 371-D of the Constitution was amended, he said and termed it as an historic achievement for the Telangana government.

Following the amendment, two multi zones and seven zones were established in 33 districts. New recruitments were being done in accordance with this, he said.

Previously, there was only 60 to 80 per cent reservation for locals. Under the new recruitment system being implemented now, 95 per cent of the government jobs would be filled up by the locals, he underlined.

As promised earlier, from April 2023, the contract employees would be regularized and the pay scales of employees of the SERP would be revised, he added.