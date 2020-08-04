Government swings into action, cracks whip on erring Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: The State Health department has cancelled permission to Deccan Hospital, Somajiguda for providing Covid-19 treatment with immediate effect.

According to Director, Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, this hospital was overcharging the patients admitted for treatment. No new Covid patient has to be admitted by the said hospital and no inconvenience to be caused to already admitted patients and they have to be treated as per ceiling fixed by the government.

If it is found that Deccan Hospital was not following these orders, then the government will be compelled to cancel the license issued to the hospital, the Director said.

Further, he stated that they received several complaints that Deccan hospital was charging exorbitantly and ceilings fixed by the government are not being followed.

District Medical and Health Officer enquired into the complaints and found that the hospital had flouted the ceilings fixed by the government (G.Os 248 and 281)

Stating that public interest was paramount, the Health Director said that action was taken according to provisions of Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act-2002 and Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and permission was revoked to Deccan Hospitals to provide treatment.