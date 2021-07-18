Government transforming Telangana into green haven

Warangal: The massive success of Palle Prakruti Vanam (rural nature parks) initiative in village panchayats across the State has prompted the government to take up Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam (BPPV) in each mandal.

The proposal comes in the wake of stupendous success of the Palle Prakruthi Vanams in 99 per cent village panchayats. This was revealed by the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday.

"Furthering the Palle Prakruti Vanam (PPV) initiative, the government aims to develop a BPPV in each mandal headquarters in sprawling 10 acres.

If land is a constraint in the mandal headquarters, the nature park will come up in a major village Panchayat of that mandal," Errabelli said. The Minister said that the authorities have identified 10 acres in each of 535 mandals, and efforts are on to acquire land in other 10 mandals.

The plan is to grow 31,000 plants in each BPPV. "Each of the BPPV has been allocated Rs 40 lakh for its development," Errabelli said.

Errabelli said, so far 19,413 Palle Prakruthi Vanams have been developed out of the total 19,472, estimated at a cost of Rs 116 crore.

Efforts are on to speed up the development of other 59 PPVs, he added. The State would soon turn into a green hub with the government focusing on Haritha Haram and nature parks, the Minister said.